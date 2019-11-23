The men spend their days collecting wood from nearby forest to use for the small fires that are their only source of warmth during Bosnia’s chilly fall nights. They get only one meal per day, distributed by local Red Cross volunteers, and are forced to shower outside, with no privacy or even a semblance of comfort.

AD

AD

The Vucjak camp, where they might end up spending the entire harsh Bosnian winter, was set up by local authorities to increase the pressure on the central government, which they have accused of not doing enough to distribute the migrant burden around the country.

Bosnia has been overwhelmed by the arrival of migrants heading toward Europe along the Balkan route. Most migrants flock to its northwest region, which borders Croatia.

This has led to tensions in the border area where most of the over 6,000 migrants now in the country are staying

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD