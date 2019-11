Over 2,000 people have died in the outbreak which the United Nations declared an international emergency in July. The number of reported infections has since dropped significantly.

Speaking in Berlin after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Tshisekedi said he’s willing to work with any country interested in Congo’s vast natural resources, including China and Russia.

Tshisekedi also said that while he has “good” relations with longtime Congo leader Joseph Kabila, his predecessor’s role is merely to provide advice.

