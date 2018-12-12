British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Europa building ahead of a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 11 2018. (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Lawmakers in Britain’s Conservative Party on Wednesday triggered a “no confidence” vote against Prime Minister Theresa May, threatening her leadership as she struggles to secure a deal for Britain to leave the European Union.

May quickly responded that she would not resign but would fight to hold on to her leadership and for her vision for Brexit. She warned the rebellious lawmakers that ousting her will not make getting a Brexit deal any easier, and instead will bring only delay.

“I will contest that vote with everything I’ve got,” said May, speaking outside of Downing Street. “I stand ready to finish the job.”

Removing and replacing the prime minister would take weeks. Changing leaders now, May warned, would “put our country's future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it.”

The vote over the prime minister’s fate will take place Wednesday evening.

If a large number of Tories vote against her, she may be pressed to resign. If half of the Conservative Party lawmakers vote against, she is removed.

The looming no confidence vote throws May’s Brexit deal and Britain’s future relationship with Europe into chaos.

For the Tories to challenge May, ostensibly their party leader, they need to send at least 48 letters — equaling 15 percent of the 315 Conservative lawmakers — to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee in Parliament.

“The threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative party has been exceeded,” said Brady said.

Brady told the BBC that he informed the prime minister on Tuesday night that the threshold of 48 letters had been reached. May was “businesslike and keen to proceed as quickly as possible,” he said.

Brady said the no confidence ballot would take place Wednesday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with votes counted “immediately afterward and an announcement will be made as soon as possible.”

For May to survive a leadership, she needs a simple majority of Conservative lawmakers — 158 of 315 to support her.

[Does Britain regret Brexit? Crisis and confusion leave country even more divided.]

Top Tories in her cabinet quickly announced they would back May. Supporters include the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, and the Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Philip Hammond, the exchequer, in tweeted, “The Prime Minister has worked hard in the National interest since the day she took office and will have my full support in the vote tonight. Her deal means we leave the EU on time, whist protecting our jobs and our businesses.”

Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London, said that in practice, May would need likely need to win by more than a simple majority to stay in power.

He said that if she were to “win by 52-48, for example” that would “indicate that so many of her MPs didn’t want her. It would be morally difficult to carry on.”

Bale also said that a new leader may not solve the Conservative Party’s Brexit problems. “Is the problem actually the prime minister? The problem is what it has always been. Any deal that could pass muster with the EU won’t pass muster with Tory Euroskeptics.”

