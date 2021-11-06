Want to come to Scotland in November? Visit Scotland recommends the art of “coorie,” which it says is “the Scottish term for snuggling up indoors.”
Maybe that even flickered across the minds of climate summit organizers who were hoping to avoid massive and disruptive protests. But Scottish weather delivered as expected on Saturday, and 100,000 protesters gathered anyway. Which made us wonder about what Scottish words might best describe the scene.
Here’s what we found, with some help from protesters, Dictionaries of the Scots Language and the Scotsman newspaper.
Dreich — This is the most common word to describe Scottish weather. And it tends to top polls about favorite Scots words. The Scotsman explains it as: “Wet, dull, gloomy, dismal, dreary or any combination of these. Scottish weather at its most miserable.”
Drookit — Extremely wet, drenched, from an Old Norse word meaning drowned.
Fret — A cold, wet mist from the sea.
Oorlich — “Damp, chilly and unpleasant, raw, bleak, depressing,” says Dictionaries of the Scots Language.
Plowetery — Messy, dirty and wet.
Smirr — Drizzle.
Snell — “The most biting of weather, the type that you can feel right down to the bone,” says the Scotsman.
Stoating — When heavy rain bounces off the ground.