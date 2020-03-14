According to a draft of the decree — details of which were reported in the Spanish media and the Associated Press — residents will only be able to leave their residences to buy essential goods, go to work, medical appointments or to banks. The restrictions could come into place on Monday morning.

After Italy, Spain has been the hardest-hit country in Europe, with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumping by more than 1,500 over night. As of Saturday, Spain had more than 5,750 confirmed cases. The number of deaths doubled overnight to 136.

As news of a lockdown emerged, planes carrying holidaymakers from Britain turned around midflight, tracking data showed.

If confirmed, the nationwide measures would follow a similar move by Italy earlier this week, as coronavirus brings about a level of disruption to daily life on the continent unprecedented since the end of World War II. The World Health Organization on Friday declared Europe as the “epicenter” of the global pandemic, with more cases reported from the continent every day than in China at the height of the epidemic there.

Sanchez has warned that the number of infections in Spain could reach 10,000 by next week. Epidemiologists, some of whom have warned that multiple countries in Europe and the United States could also face similar surges in coming weeks, say Spain’s rate of growth is particularly concerning.

The Spanish government has faced criticism over claims it acted too slowly to combat the virus as it took hold in southern Europe, particularly for the decision go ahead with a march last Sunday in Madrid to mark International Women’s Day, estimated to have drawn 120,000 people.

Opposition leader Pablo Casado described Sanchez’s decision not to cancel as “irresponsible.” Health workers say that the demonstration likely helped the spread, with numbers in the city surging a week later, coinciding with the incubation period for the virus.

While streets and train stations were empty in Madrid, supermarkets were packed as people scrambled to stock their homes. Authorities urged citizens to stay home and imposing stricter measures with Madrid parks closing Saturday afternoon to avoid crowds who went strolling to enjoy the springtime weather in the Spanish capital.

Local authorities throughout Spain adopted immediate measures Saturday in advance of the central government’s announcement.

The president of Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia ordered quarantine-style measures for the entire region and asked Spain's central government for help to enforce the blockade of ports of entry like train stations and airports.

Seville canceled its historic Holy Week parade, which has run uninterrupted since 1933. The beach towns along the Mediterranean coast ordered thousands into voluntary quarantine after a mass exodus from Madrid earlier this week caused by the declaration to close schools and force telecommuting.

The country’s medical system is already struggling stretched to the limits, with 293 people requiring intensive care treatment.

A surgical nurse at Madrid's Gregorio Maranon public hospital, who asked not to be named as she did not have permission to speak to media, said her hospital is treating 130 coronavirus patients, 10 of whom are in intestine care. She said there were currently sufficient ventilators, but was concerned that could change.

However, in the emergency room she called it a “different story.” She said there was a lack of protective suits, which meant staff could not change between patients. That raises the risk of medical workers spreading the disease as health officials said was the case in the early stages of Italy’s outbreak.

“It’s all hands on deck,” she said.