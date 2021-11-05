The ad, and others like it, mark a noticeable escalation in the government’s struggle to get the upper hand on the pandemic. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has now promised to accelerate the pace of vaccinations, after months of slower approach focused on rolling out the vaccination drive and delivering basic information on the range of vaccines in Ukraine, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac.