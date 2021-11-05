But those shots are spliced together with images of young people being put on oxygen and rushed into intensive care. A final shot shows a coffin being lifted.
“You can fool yourself, but not covid,” the final message says.
The ad, and others like it, are a noticeable escalation in the government’s struggle to get the upper hand on the pandemic. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to accelerate the pace of vaccinations after months of a slower approach focused on rolling out the vaccination drive and delivering basic information on the range of vaccines in Ukraine: AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac.
“I ask everyone to switch off your social networks and turn on your brains,” Zelensky said in recent comments to reporters. “We must get vaccinated. It’s the only solution.”
Ukraine is experiencing its worst coronavirus wave so far and one of the deadliest in Europe. Daily numbers among the population of around 40 million regularly exceed 20,000 infections and 700 deaths — well beyond the previous major outbreak this spring, when the daily figures were around 15,000 new infections and 500 deaths.
The World Health Organization has placed Ukraine at No. 3 in daily deaths, after the United States and Russia, and in the top 10 in daily infection numbers. On Thursday, the WHO said Europe is again a pandemic hot spot, with a more-than 50 percent jump in coronavirus infections in the past month.
Among the countries considered the “most affected,” Johns Hopkins University says, Ukraine has the eighth-highest number of deaths per 100,000 of population.
Hospitals in parts of the country are reporting a shortage of beds, and there has been difficulty meeting the demand for medical oxygen. On Oct. 25, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Ukraine to Level 4, its highest risk category for countries.
Public health officials in Ukraine warn that the situation may worsen, with deaths predicted to surpass 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.
Central to officials’ efforts is an all-out push to boost vaccination rates.
Between 20 and 25 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and the shots are free and easily available. Officials report that well over 90 percent of those hospitalized with covid-19 are unvaccinated.
One reason Ukraine’s vaccination rates are so low: widespread anti-vaccine narratives and disinformation campaigns, many of which officials claim are being pushed from inside Russia.
Russian authorities deny that they are fomenting instability in Ukraine. But Ukrainian officials insist that this is part of multipart campaign by Moscow to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty. Kyiv calls it a “hybrid war” that has included Russia’s internationally unrecognized annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and support for an armed, pro-Russian separatist effort in eastern Ukraine.
Recent messages that Ukrainian officials suspect have Russian links include conspiracy theories that the novel coronavirus is spread via 5G digital technology or by the billionaire Bill Gates, that the vaccines will cause genetic mutations or that Ukraine’s response is proof that it is a failed state.
In March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in response to U.S. allegations that Moscow was spreading pandemic-related disinformation worldwide, said the claims were “absurd” and “have no basis in fact.”
“Russia has never participated and does not intend to participate in such campaigns against other vaccines,” he said. (Russia developed its own vaccines, led by Sputnik V.)
Ukraine’s information campaigns in the spring and summer focused largely on spreading the word that coronavirus vaccines — which reached Ukraine relatively late — were available, and where and how they could be obtained.
Svitlana Kisilova, the head of Ukraine’s Covid-19 Vaccination Communication Center, said she and her team recognized that they were not connecting with certain audiences. They began to shift their messaging in September.
“The anti-vaccine messages are more emotional and very blunt,” said Kisilova, whose group helps coordinate the government’s public outreach.
“We looked at our research and understood that what we were doing wasn’t working for certain audiences,” she added. “We’ve stopped being nice.”
Ukrainians’ resistance to vaccines has a long history. Many view any official directive with suspicion, after decades of governmental corruption and mismanagement. There also is a movement against more-established vaccines, such as those for measles and polio, that predates the pandemic.
On Wednesday, health officials told the BBC Ukrainian service that five pediatric cases of polio had been diagnosed in southwestern Ukraine.
At the same time, however, the anti-vaccine narratives were taking root. Opinion polls showed a sharp drop over the summer in the number of people saying they were ready to receive vaccine shots, from more than 70 percent to fewer than 50 percent.
“The reasons [for the drop] were many — lack of trust, fear of after effects,” said Andrii Sukharyna, a political analyst at Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in Kyiv, which conducted the second poll.
“But there were also more-hidden reasons, and these to a great extent were connected to Russian propaganda.”
Isabelle Khurshudyan in Moscow contributed to this report.