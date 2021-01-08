“This is a moderate increase from 2019,” NATO said. “Russian military aircraft often do not transmit a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, do not file a flight plan, or do not communicate with air traffic controllers, posing a potential risk to civilian airliners.”
NATO has two air operations centers – one in Germany, covering northern Europe, and one in Spain covering the south – which together monitor all air movements across Europe.
___
This story was first published on Dec. 28, 2020. It was updated on Jan. 8, 2021, to correct NATO’s description of Russian military activity. The alliance said the activity increased near NATO airspace, not in it.
