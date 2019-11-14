A corrected version of the story is below:

Ukrainian capital names streets after Nazi collaborator

The Ukrainian Jewish Committee’s director has harshly criticized a decision by the Ukrainian capital’s legislature to name a street after a man he called a Nazi collaborator.

Eduard Dolinsky said the Kyiv city council ruled Tuesday to name a city street after Nil Khasevich, whom he described as an activist of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists who drew anti-Semitic cartoons and was involved in mass killings of Poles during World War II.

Dolinsky also said that the city legislators named another Kyiv street after Ivan Pavlenko, whom he described as a Nazi collaborator and war criminal. But the Kyiv city government said on its website that the street was named after Viktor Pavlenko, who was a general of the Ukrainian People’s Republic, which fought for Ukraine’s independence after the Bolshevik Revolution; he died in 1932.

Dolinsky described the city council’s move as an insult to Holocaust victims. The Ukrainian authorities had no immediate reaction.

