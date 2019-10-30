Both were arrested earlier this month after police raided the farm in the village of Ruinerwold, 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Amsterdam. Police found six people — the 67-year-old and five young adults — who say they are from the same family.
The raid came after a 25-year-old man, also part of the family, walked into a nearby bar and raised the alarm.
