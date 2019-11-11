The court has ruled that “the children are not responsible for the actions of their parents, however serious they are.”

The government has long said it is too dangerous to go to Syria to repatriate Dutch citizens.

The court says the government must “use all possible means,” including an offer of U.S. help to repatriate the children. But it also says the state “cannot be ordered to take serious security risks.”

