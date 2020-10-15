The World Health Organization is seeing “exponential increases” in daily cases in Europe, said Hans Kluge, the agency’s director for that continent, noting that at 8,000 deaths a day, covid-19 is now Europe’s fifth-leading cause of death. In just the past 10 days, a million new cases in Europe have been recorded, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 7 million in the WHO’s 53 European member countries.

He said that by January, daily deaths could be “four to five times higher than what we recorded in April.”

But he also said that if 95 percent of Europeans wore masks and obeyed strict controls on social gatherings, they could avert the worst blow of the pandemic. About 60 percent of Europeans are wearing masks right now, he said. Wider adherence could avert the crushing countrywide lockdowns that were used this spring, which caused economic and social distress, he said.

“It is up for us to accept them while they are still relatively easy to follow, instead of resuming the path of severity,” Kluge said.

Few European countries are escaping the rapid rise in cases right now, with even countries that largely missed the first wave of the pandemic speeding into danger zones. Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Croatia posted fresh daily records on Thursday. Other countries hit highs in recent days.

The trajectory is a sharp change from the summer, when Europe seemed to have gotten its outbreak in check, even as the virus spread across many U.S. states largely uncontrolled. In absolute terms, reported cases in Europe surpassed the United States last month and cases within the European Union were higher than U.S. cases by last week. But Europe is larger than the United States and only now has more cases relative to its population.

Unlike spring, when European countries generally imposed longer and stricter lockdowns than most places in the United States, few leaders now appear ready for a repeat, preferring targeted measures in viral hotspots instead of societal shutdowns.

The approach brings Europe closer to that of the United States, although most European countries have resumed in-person schooling.

In France, where leaders will impose a 9 p.m. curfew and a raft of other restrictions in Paris and eight other cities starting Saturday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that the country had witnessed a “sudden and spectacular acceleration” of the pandemic. In Paris, 46 percent of intensive care unit beds are now occupied by coronavirus patients, he said.

“The most worrying thing is that the number of cases is rising very quickly among the elderly, which will quickly result in many new patients arriving in hospitals,” Castex told reporters.

Of countries getting slammed by the virus for the first time, the Czech Republic has been hit especially hard. Czech leaders were praised in March for swift measures to shut down their society far earlier than many of their wealthier neighbors, and they were the envy of Europe for months. But after a rapid reopening in May — and perhaps a premature sense of security this summer, when revelers held a celebratory pandemic-vanquishing dinner across Prague’s iconic Charles Bridge — cases and deaths are now through the roof.

Nearly half of the country’s 77,000 cases have been registered in the last two weeks, with a record 9,544 on Wednesday alone, the Czech Health Ministry said Thursday. Death rates have also spiked, and Prime Minister Andrej Babis has directed the country’s army to build a field hospital in Prague to handle the influx. Some public health experts have warned that Czech hospitals could be filled by the end of the month.

Italy is seeing explosive growth after a long period of quiet, and on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of new cases during the pandemic — though with far more testing than in the spring.

A well-known virologist, Andrea Crisanti, warned in a television interview that a national lockdown could be in play by Christmas, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pointedly did not rule out such a scenario when asked.

Italy has imposed a series of measures in an attempt to slow the spread, last week mandating mask-wearing outdoors and this week curbing hours for restaurants and bars. But officials warn more severe restrictions will still be necessary.

Walter Ricciardi, the World Health Organization’s Italian government adviser, said in an interview that some regions “are on the verge of a very dangerous path,” and would need to soon take “very, very aggressive steps.” He mentioned the areas around Milan, in the north, and Naples, in the south.

“They should be closing everything apart from schools and work,” Ricciardi said. “People should be staying at home and getting out only for working and schooling.”

And in neighboring Germany, policymakers were warning Thursday that Christmas plans could be on the brink. Although the country still has a relatively low level of cases compared to many of its neighbors, they are increasing rapidly and the country posted another record on Thursday when it posted 6,638 new infections.

“We decide today whether Christmas can take place in its usual way or whether we will have a situation like Easter,” when families were split apart, German Health Minister Jens Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday. He called for German citizens to make sacrifices now to live more freely later.

In Britain, new reported cases reached a record 19,724 on Wednesday, an increase of nearly 2,500 or 14 percent over the previous day’s figure.

“Things will get worse before they get better,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament. “But I know that there are brighter skies and calmer seas ahead — that the ingenuity of science will find a way through and until then we must come together.”

Some public health experts and the opposition Labour Party are pushing for a short national “circuit breaker” that would limit social contacts and slow the spread of the virus. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has favored localized restrictions in the areas of greatest concern. Pubs and restaurants were shuttered this week in Liverpool, England, where some hospitals are reporting that 95 percent of their intensive care beds are in use. And Londoners will face tougher restrictions from Saturday, with millions banned from mixing with other households indoors.

The devolved governments of Northern Ireland and Scotland have moved separately to implement the most rigid restrictions since a Spring lockdown.

The long reach of the virus was apparent in Brussels on Thursday, where European Union leaders gathered for an in-person summit to discuss a host of issues including the pandemic. Although they may be among the best-monitored and best-protected individuals in the world, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had to skip the gathering — he is in quarantine following exposure to someone who later tested positive. And, after the meeting got underway, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rushed out, having been informed that a member of her front office had been infected. She will now enter her second quarantine this month.