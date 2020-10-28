“If this speed of new infections remains, we will soon reach the limits of our health-care system,” she said. “It’s clear we must act, and we must act now.”

Germany — praised for its response in the first wave of the pandemic — has now lost control contact tracing, she said, with health authorities unable to identify where 75 percent of new infections come from.

The surge of coronavirus cases in Germany is part of a massive second wave in Europe, and similar measures were expected to be announced across the border in France, with President Emmanuel Macron scheduled to make an evening address. Switzerland also imposed new restrictions on Wednesday.

While Germany has greater ICU capacity than most countries in Europe and fewer daily cases than France, Spain and Britain, infections have been growing exponentially. Germany recorded 14,964 new cases on Wednesday, doubling from just a week earlier.

Industry groups said a new lockdown would be a “death blow.” As Merkel and state leaders hashed out new measures over a video call, hundreds of restaurant and bar owners marched to the Chancellery. A van pulled a coffin on a trailer with the words “Entertainment Sector” on the side.

The closures were a “very hard decision,” Health Minister Jens Spahn, who himself came down with coronavirus last week, told German radio. But it was necessary, he said.

“If we wait until the intensive care units are full, it will be too late," he said.

In France, Macron is expected to announce a new national lockdown of four weeks, according to French media.

The French government imposed one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns in the spring, but has struggled to curb a rising second wave that reached a record level of more than 50,000 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

On Tuesday, France recorded 33,417 new cases, according to figures released by Santé Publique France.

Those higher case numbers have also been accompanied by a steep rise in hospitalizations. On Monday, for instance, French hospitals tracked more than 1,300 new patients, the highest one-day total since early April, in the peak of the first wave.

“We had predicted there would be this second wave, but we ourselves are surprised by the brutality of what’s been happening over the past ten days,” Jean-François Delfraissy, an immunologist and the chair of the French government’s scientific advisory covid response board, told France’s RTL radio on Monday.