But now the E.U. is emphasizing that was just one shipment held back, while many others have gone out.

A European official speaking on the condition of anonymity said Wednesday that the bloc had approved the export of more than 34 million doses since late January. Out of a total of 258 export requests, only one to Australia was denied. More than a quarter of all approved exports were destined for Britain, with more than 9 million doses. The bloc also approved the export of over 950,000 doses to the United States.

Most of the doses deployed in Israel's world-leading vaccination program came from Belgium, European Council President Charles Michel noted on Tuesday.

He contrasted the European approach with the United States and Britain, which he singled out for having "imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory."

Michel’s comments drew a fierce response from the British government on Wednesday.

“Let me be clear: We have not blocked the export of a single covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding that “we oppose vaccine nationalism in all its forms.”

Britain’s Foreign Ministry summoned a top E.U. official over the spat on Wednesday.

Despite the E.U.’s and Britain’s insistence that they are not to blame for vaccine nationalism, high-income countries have so far bought up the majority of available vaccines, purchasing 55 percent of coronavirus vaccine supplies worldwide even though they represent only 16 percent of the global population, according to data collected by Duke University. Some have said they will donate vaccine doses to poorer countries once they have vaccinated their own populations.

Whereas some poorer nations may still have to wait years for sufficient supplies, higher-income countries could be among the first to feel the impact of export restrictions.

The Italian export halt to Australia came amid concerns that British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is shortchanging the E.U. to fulfill its contracts with other nations. It was the first time an E.U. member made use of new rules introduced in January that require manufacturers to ask permission before exporting doses outside of the bloc — a rule imposed as AstraZeneca and other suppliers said they would not meet their pledges for the first part of the year.

The tense exchanges between London and Brussels this week are also a sign of strained relations between Britain and the 27-nation bloc it was formerly a member of, as Britain faces parallel challenges in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and its departure from the European Union. On both sides, the vaccine rollout is being seen as a critical post-Brexit test that could inspire or disrupt public confidence in both the E.U. or Johnson’s government.

In Britain, the latest European remarks have been widely perceived as being part of an E.U. effort to distract from the bloc’s woes. Even as Brussels and European capitals cry foul over bearing the brunt of supply chain issues from manufacturers and point to continued exports, sluggish vaccination programs in many European countries mean millions of delivered doses haven't been used.

The E.U.’s most populous member state, Germany, has administered just over 8 million vaccine doses but still has a backlog of 4.3 million doses in storage, according to government figures.

While officials have said that some are being saved for second doses, vaccination rollouts in a number of areas have been mired by confusion. Some vaccination centers have said they have been forced to turn away some people with appointments because they weren’t eligible. Others who are eligible say they’ve been unable to secure them.

Not helping matters was an initial decision by several European countries to not recommend the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine — which doesn’t require hyper-cold storage and can be administered through doctors’ surgeries — for people older than 65. Even after the reversal of that decision in Germany, millions of elderly people in the highest-risk group are still to be vaccinated, according to media reports.

Germany will only roll out vaccines in doctor’s offices nationwide in April, whereas Britain started rolling out AstraZeneca jabs through its general practitioners in January.

Mixed public messaging has hampered the E.U.’s rollout, too. French President Emmanuel Macron, for example, initially questioned the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine in older people without providing evidence for those claims.