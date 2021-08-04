Vaccination of children under 16 in Britain requires parental approval, and a survey conducted in April and May by the U.K. Office of National Statistics found that almost nine in 10 parents would definitely, or probably, vaccinate their children against the coronavirus if they could. In a more recent YouGov survey, 53 percent of parents with underage children said they would get them a shot if the vaccine was available, while 18 percent said they would not. Twenty nine percent were unsure.