Overall, 77 million doses have been shipped from the bloc since early December, 88 million have been distributed internally and 66 million shots have been administered.

While Europe has exported more than 20 million doses to Britain — no longer an E.U member — the bloc has so far sent fewer than 16 million doses to Germany, which is more populous.

Britain has exported no vaccines back to the E.U., according to European officials.

The widening gap has been exacerbated by British-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca’s failure to deliver on its targets for E.U. deliveries, prompting the E.U.’s executive branch to introduce more curbs on vaccine exports on Wednesday. The new rules allow vaccine export decisions to consider reciprocity, a country’s epidemiological situation and its vaccination rate.

While the curbs were unlikely to be reversed during Thursday’s E.U. summit, some leaders indicated a reluctance to apply them, fearing a possible corresponding disruption to supplies flowing in needed for the manufacturing of vaccines.

Speaking in the German parliament on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe should continue to export vaccines but also focus on production capacity.

“We see very clearly: British facilities produce for Britain. The United States does not export. That’s why we’re dependent on what can be produced in Europe,” she said, adding that European leaders would need to discuss how to “become more independent.”

Mounting public backlash amid a third wave of the virus prompted rare admissions of failure from the continent’s two top leaders this week.

Merkel withdrew a plan to impose a shutdown over Easter and apologized for the “mistake.” Her government has seen rapidly falling approval ratings.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged for the first time that European leaders were “wrong to lack ambition” in their vaccine drive last year, with the bloc now lagging far behind the United States and Britain. Britain has partially vaccinated more than four times more people than Germany or France.

But European leaders continued to disagree on Thursday over what lessons they should learn. Some member states lack supplies and others are concerned by growing stockpiles that are being linked to vaccine skepticism. The disarray could cost thousands of additional lives in the coming weeks.

The E.U.’s new criteria for exports prompted angry responses this week from the government in Britain, where officials fear they could be among the first to be impacted. The European Commission and the British government later sought to calm tensions, writing in a joint statement on Wednesday that “the third wave makes cooperation between the EU and UK even more important.”

Unlike Britain, the United States has not depended on imported vaccines, but it was — to the frustration of its neighbors — also initially unwilling to share doses with other countries. There have been some signs of a cautious shift in strategy in recent days. The Biden administration said last week it would “loan” some vaccine doses to Mexico and Canada.

In an interview with European broadcaster Euronews this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that more such arrangements could be announced in the coming weeks.

President Biden called in to the leaders’ summit on Thursday, but there was no immediate statement about vaccine sharing with Europe.

After one year in which the United States largely served as an example for how not to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the E.U. summit this week may mark a shift. Speaking to Greek TV channel ERT this week, Macron credited the United States for its quicker vaccine rollout.

“You can give that to the Americans, as early as the summer of 2020 they said: Let’s pull out all the stops and do it,” Macron said, contrasting the U.S. model with the more cautious European approach. “Without doubt, we didn’t shoot for the stars as much as others did. That should be a lesson for us.”