Earlier in the pandemic, many infectious-disease experts had suggested that population vaccination rates of 70 or 75 percent might be enough to achieve herd immunity. But the delta variant is so transmissible that some scientists say herd immunity might not be possible — especially given the evidence of breakthrough infections. The goal, scientists now say, should be to vaccinate as many people as possible, cut down on the likelihood of easy community transmission, and protect by proxy children too young for the shots as well as individuals with health conditions who are ineligible.