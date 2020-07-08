By Associated PressJuly 8, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDTLONDON — A 20-meter (65-foot) crane collapsed onto a house in east London on Wednesday leaving people trapped inside, the London Fire Brigade said.The London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy