The bank said that, in just the last two years, there has been a 40% increase in the use of online banking at Credit Suisse, while use of its mobile banking option has more than doubled. It added that “the COVID-19 crisis has further accelerated these trends” and the number of visits to branches has been falling for years.
The company said that “a headcount reduction ... is inevitable” at Neue Aargauer Bank and Credit Suisse itself, but didn’t give any figures. It said that it is in consultation with employee representatives, with the aim of finding jobs inside the bank or elsewhere for as many as possible.
Credit Suisse forecast annual cost savings of about 100 million francs ($110 million) starting in 2022.
