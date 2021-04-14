Police and customs officials discovered the 575 kilograms (1,267 pounds) of cocaine during a random search of the containers that arrived from South America.
No one has shown up since to collect the drugs, and there have been no arrests so far, they said. Police estimated the street value of the cocaine at more than 57 million euros ($68 million).
No other details have been revealed as an international probe is ongoing. Croatian police said the cocaine was destined for other countries in the region.
