ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatian police say they have saved 15 migrants who were stuck in a mountainous area in deep snow and low temperatures, including six children.

Police said Wednesday the group had crossed illegally into Croatia from Bosnia and were in need of medical help because of exposure to the cold. They say officers have carried the women and children through the snow toward police vehicles and ambulances.

Migrants stuck in Bosnia have been crossing the Pljesevica mountain on the border with European Union member Croatia while trying to reach Western Europe.

The area has been covered in thick snow over the past few weeks, making it dangerous for the migrants to go over the mountain pass. Croatian police say the migrants they found Tuesday in the mountain were “visibly hypothermic.”

