Grabar Kitarovic enjoys the support of the governing Croatian Democratic Union, while Milanovic is the candidate of the main opposition Social Democratic Party.

Also is the race are singer Miroslav Skoro and a former judge Mislav Kolakusic, who has gathered support pledging to fight corruption.

Opinion polls have shown Grabar Kitarovic as the favorite but suggest no candidate will win an outright victory. If that happens, a presidential runoff vote will be held on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD