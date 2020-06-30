The sister, Jasmina Dominic, was reported missing in 2005 but last seen in 2000. The court said that Srnec had misled investigators, telling them her sister was abroad.
The defense argued there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Srnec was guilty. State broadcaster HRT reported that Srnec cried when the court handed down the verdict. It was not immediately clear whether she will appeal.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.