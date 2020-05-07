The Defense Ministry ministry said the Zlin single-engine aircraft crashed at around 4 p.m. local time Thursday during a routine training flight. Officials did not say what might have caused the plane to go down in a thinly-populated near the central Adriatic town of Zadar.
Photos from the scene show the small plane’s wreckage in flames, partly wedged under a large bush near the walls of what appears to be a private house.
The plane had taken off from an air base at Zadar.
