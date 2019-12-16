Just seven of the 33 South Korean tourists aboard the Hableany (Mermaid) sightseeing boat survived the nighttime collision, which also killed the boat’s two-man Hungarian crew. The collision happened at Budapest’s Margit Bridge, near the country’s Parliament building.

The remains of a female South Korean tourist have yet to be recovered.

Monday’s decision by the Pest Central District Court can be appealed.

The captain had been released from detention after the investigation of the crash ended in October, but had to wear an electronic tracking device and wasn’t allowed to leave his designated residence without permission.

The Hableany was raised out of the Danube by a huge floating crane on June 11. Some of the victims’ bodies were recovered weeks after the crash more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) downstream.

