Cyprus was the initial stop on Saint Paul’s first journey to spread Christianity in the 1st Century A.D. and he converted the island’s then Roman governor Sergius Paulus to the faith.
Cyprus is also linked with Saint Lazarus — the man who according to Christian scriptures was resurrected by Jesus. Fearing persecution, Lazarus fled to Cyprus and was appointed a bishop.
