Energy companies Total of France and Italy’s Eni last month teamed up to expand their gas search off Cyprus’ southern coast.
Turkey doesn’t’ recognize Cyprus as a state and strongly opposes its gas search. It has dispatched vessels to drill for hydrocarbons inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. Turkey says it’s protecting its own interests and those of Turkish Cypriots.
