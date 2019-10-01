NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ president says more offshore drilling in search for gas deposits will carry on as planned despite Turkey’s “threats and unlawful actions” inside waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights.

President Nicos Anastasiades said in an address on the occasion of Cyprus’ 59th independence anniversary on Tuesday that he remains committed to reaching a peace deal with breakaway Turkish Cypriots to reunify the ethnically divided country.