Police are investigating whether Cyprus-registered WiSpear breached any privacy laws.
WiSpear has strongly denied media reports that the van was used to spy on people in Cyprus, saying that it has neither sold nor rented “intelligence systems” to Cypriot authorities nor does it provide “intelligence services” to clients.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said he would “never tolerate” violations of anyone’s privacy.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.