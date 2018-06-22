Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, left, Cypriot Defense Minister Savvas Angelides, center, and Greek Defense Mininister Panos Kammenos walk past a military police honor guard as they enter the Zenon Search and Rescue Coordination Center for a trilateral meeting in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Friday, June 22, 2018. Cyprus is playing host to the second such meeting of the three defense ministers that aims to bolster military and security cooperation between the three countries. (Petros Karadjias/Associated Press)

LARNACA, Cyprus — The defense ministers of Cyprus, Israel and Greece are pledging to forge deeper military ties in order to better counter common threats and to help bolster security in a tumultuous region.

Cypriot Minister Savvas Angelides and his Israeli and Greek counterparts Avigdor Lieberman and Panos Kammenos said Friday they also seek to expand cooperation on cybersecurity, joint military drills and search and rescue operations in the eastern Mediterranean.

The ministers also hailed the first conference bringing together Cypriot, Greek and Israeli companies active in the military industry, which they say will help strengthen ties.

Cyprus hosted the second trilateral meeting between the three defense ministers. Kammenos also said that a eurozone decision paving the way for an end to Greece’s eight-year bailout program will positively impact the country’s armed forces.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.