NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus says it will rally support from fellow European Union countries and others to counter Turkey’s bid to drill in waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said Wednesday that he will outline Turkey’s actions to other EU leaders at a summit in Romania.

Defense Minister Savvas Angelides said Cyprus won’t be dragged into a situation that could heighten regional tensions because Turkey wants to foster instability. He said the aim is to get the EU to acknowledge the need for collective action against the “invasion” of Turkish drill ships.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said the country is acting in accordance with international law to protect its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to offshore hydrocarbon reserves.

