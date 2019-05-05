A woman holds a banner that shows seven impersonal face in memory of the seven victims outside of the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 3, 2019. Hundreds of people turned out in front of Cyprus’ presidential palace to remember the five foreign women and 2 girls that a military officer has confessed to killing. The officer is widely acknowledged to be Cyprus’ first serial killer. (Petros Karadjias/Associated Press)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Cyprus police investigator says a man who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls on the island is being investigated on additional charges of raping a foreign woman he had photographed as a model.

Criminal Investigation Department Chief Neophytos Shailos told a Nicosia court Sunday that the suspect had raped the woman in his car on the outskirts of Nicosia in early 2017 when he picked her up to supposedly give her the photographs.

Shailos said the 35-year-old army captain had videoed the rape on his cellphone.

The woman, a 19-year-old foreign citizen, had called the suspect’s wife at the time and told her what had happened.

The court extended the suspect’s detention for another eight days.

