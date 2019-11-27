Only Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, European Union nationals and asylum seekers will be exempt.
Petrides said police and the Cypriot National Guard have been urged to step up patrols along the buffer zone.
The measures will take effect a month after the EU’s executive Commission is notified.
EU-member Cyprus says it’s struggling to cope with a recent migrant influx.
