Prodromou said Thursday the individuals will be vetted again according to criteria that were used before the rules were altered earlier this year.
The government announced the probe following media reports that senior Cambodian government officials received Cypriot passports.
The EU has instructed Cyprus to tighten background checks for the scheme that has generated approximately 7 billion euros ($7.79 billion) since its 2013 inception.
