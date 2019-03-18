In this photo taken on Monday, March 11, 2019, a truck drives past cases of beer at the Budejovicky Budvar brewery in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic. The Budejovicky Budvar brewery in the Czech Republic managed to survive a decades-long trademark battle over whether it could call its beer Budweiser. But now it faces another potential threat: Brexit. The United Kingdom is one of the brewer’s top five markets, and like many other businesses, it’s concerned about what will happen if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement governing trade. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic — The Budejovicky Budvar brewery in the Czech Republic has survived a decades-long trademark battle over whether it could call its beer Budweiser. But now it faces another potential threat: Brexit.

The United Kingdom is one of the brewer’s top five markets, though it won’t say exactly how much beer it sends there. Like many other businesses, it’s concerned about what will happen if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement governing trade.

That exit is due to happen on March 29, though with political wrangling still very much underway, a delay looks likely.

That’s meant worrying uncertainty for businesses like Budvar that rely on being able to send their goods to Britain without inspection delays at borders.

