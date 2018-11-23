Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ fraud scandal. Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

PRAGUE — The Czech coalition government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament over a fraud scandal implicating Prime Minister Andrej Babis amid continuing street protests on Friday.

Only 92 of the opposition lawmakers voted Friday to oust the Cabinet, well short of the 101 needed.

Babis faces charges of misusing EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to relatives, including son, Andrej Babis, Jr.

The Czech leader has been under increased pressure after his son said he was deliberately kept in Crimea to avoid being questioned in the case.

Babis denies all wrongdoing and says his son was there voluntarily.

Thousands rallied last week in Prague and elsewhere, demanding Babis’ resignation. About 1,000 protesters were again marching through the capital against Babis on Friday evening.

