FILE- In this June 6, 2018 file photo newly appointed Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses the media at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. Babis has signed a deal the far-left Communist Party in a move that will give the maverick Communists a role in governing for the first time since the country’s 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution. (Petr David Josek, file/Associated Press)

PRAGUE — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has signed a power-sharing deal with the far-left Communist Party in a move that will give the maverick party a role in governing for the first time since the country’s 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution.

The agreement signed on Tuesday is meant to ensure the Communist Party’s support for the coalition government led by billionaire Babis in a key, mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday.

All governments must win the vote to stay in power.

The government of Babis’ centrist ANO (YES) movement and the leftist Social Democrats that was sworn in on June 27 doesn’t have a majority in the house and needs the communist support to survive.

The Communist Party has maintained a hard-line stance, including opposing NATO.

