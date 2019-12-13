The drugs could not be detected by X-rays or sniffer dogs, police said, without giving details.
They said 60 people have been charged with drug trafficking in the Czech Republic. Four others were arrested in Australia.
The U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U. S. Department of Homeland Security and Australian Federal Police have been cooperating on the investigation, which is continuing.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.