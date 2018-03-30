PRAGUE — A Czech official says the Czech Republic has extradited a Russian man to the United States to face charges of hacking computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other American companies.

Justice Minister Robert Pelikan has made the decision after the country’s top court said it rejected a last-minute appeal from the Russian.

Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova says the alleged hacker, Yevgeniy Nikulin, was flown to the United States overnight.

The Czechs arrested Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October 2016.

He is accused by U.S. prosecutors of penetrating computers at Silicon Valley firms in 2012 and they want him extradited to face trial.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009.

