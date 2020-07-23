The profit figure compared to a loss of 1.24 billion euros in the April-June quarter last year.
Daimler suspended production in March, April and May as the pandemic and related countermeasures slowed economic activity around the world. Vehicle sales fell 34% to 542,000 from 822,000 compared to the year-ago period. Top-line revenue fell 29% to 30.2 billion euros.
Kallenius said that “our net industrial liquidity is a testament to effective cost control and cash management, which we must continue to enforce. We are now seeing the first signs of a sales recovery – especially at Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, where we are experiencing strong demand for our top end models and our electrified vehicles.”
