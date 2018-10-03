— The British Prime Minister swept onto the stage at the annual Conservative Party conference Wednesday, dancing in her inimitable Theresa May style — that is stiffly, awkwardly, but with gusto — to Abba’s 1976 hit “Dancing Queen.”

It was May’s way of saying that she won’t back down — not to her former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who trashed her Brexit schemes the day before; nor Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, whom she accused of hating Britain; nor those stubborn negotiators in Brussels who call her proposals to leave the European Union unworkable.

In the conference hall in Birmingham, many Tories said they left her speech more hopeful that May might have what it takes to unify the party — and avoid a disastrous exit from the European bloc.

“I feel inspired,” said Jayne Rear, a Conservative party member on the local governing council in Lancashire. “Theresa May is back in top form.”

May’s dance moves quickly became a talking point on social media. Some people praised the 62-year-old prime minister for her self-depreciating humor, while others lamented that Abba was now ruined for them. (May’s dancing was a reference to her recent performance on a tour of Africa, where she busted a few moves, to much, um, comment.)

A few enterprising tweeters penned new Brexit-themed lyrics to the song. Some of May's critics quipped that Abba’s “SOS” single may have been a better choice.

The Liberal Democrats — who think Brexit a disaster — responded to the jig tweeting: “When Brexit is in chaos but your only answer is Dancing Queen.”

Many Tories think May is bungling Brexit. Rumors swirl daily of plots to replace her, just as soon as a challenger musters up the nerve and the votes.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson wailed about her compromise approach to Brexit, which seeks to preserve trade with Europe by allying Britain with E.U. rules and regulations. Johnson called her approach sad, wrong, weak, dangerous and “a cheat” against the millions of Brits who voted to divorce the continent.

He urged May to “chuck Chequers,” her plan named after the prime minister’s countryside manor, and try for a free-trade deal along the lines of the pact recently negotiated between Canada and the E.U.

Although May never mentioned Johnson by name, she clearly had him in mind.

“If we all go off in different directions in pursuit of our own visions of the perfect Brexit, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all,” she told the conference.

May warned, “We are entering the toughest phase of the negotiations.”

She said, “What we are proposing is very challenging for the E.U.”

May also prepared the her party and the country for the possibility that Britain will leave the bloc in March 2019 with no deal — a “doomsday scenario” for many businesses that rely on trade with continent.

“No one wants a good deal more than me. But that has never meant getting a deal at any cost,” May said. “Britain isn’t afraid to leave with no deal if we have to. But we need to be honest about it. Leaving without a deal — introducing tariffs and costly checks at the border — would be a bad outcome for the U.K. and the E.U.”

May promised that Britain would leave the union next year, and she heaped disdain on her opponents who have been pushing hard for a second referendum on Brexit.

“They call it a ‘People’s Vote.’ But we had the people’s vote. The people voted to leave,” May said. “A second referendum would be a politician’s vote: politicians telling people they got it wrong the first time and they should try again.”

Closing the Conservative conference, May sought to bolster her position, lambaste the Labour party opposition and its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, and call for unity.

“A decade after the financial crash, people need to know that the austerity it led to is over and that their hard work has paid off,” May said, promising help to bolster housing stocks, improve care at overwhelmed hospitals and make the trains run on time.

“I thought it was absolutely cracking,” Matt Hancock, Britain’s health secretary, told the BBC. “From the moment she came in dancing, you could see that she had mojo, and the speech delivered on that.”

Jon Tonge, a politics professor at the University of Liverpool said it was an “8 out of 10” speech that went over well with Conservative Party members, who “can’t make up their minds between her and Boris Johnson.” Johnson’s speech on Tuesday, one of the biggest ever at a Conservative party “fringe” event, was seen by many to be part of a leadership bid.

Many now think May’s Wednesday speech will probably keep in her in the post for the next few months.

But there was one “huge omission,” the professor said.

“There was no mention of the Chequers plan on Brexit, a huge omission because ultimately if she can’t sell that plan to her party, her leadership and indeed the entire Brexit deal is in question.”

“If you’re trying to sell a plan and you really believe in it, surely you’d put it in your most important speech of the year,” he said.

He said that May might be tacking toward a model of Brexit more favored by critics such Johnson in part to “usurp the threat coming from him.”

Adam reported from London.

