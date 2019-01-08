The train involved in the Wednesday morning accident is covered in Nyborg, Denmark, Thursday Jan. 3, 2019. Two more bodies have been found in the wreckage of a train crash on a Danish bridge, raising the death toll to eight in Denmark’s deadliest train accident in 30 years, police said Thursday. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark has banned truck trailers on trains following last week’s deadly accident which saw a high-speed passenger train strike cargo that had fallen off a freight train coming from the opposite direction.

The country’s transport authority also said it is imposing stricter conditions for freight transport over the Storebaelt rail link, a system connecting islands in the center of Denmark, “under special weather conditions” and banning the crossing of freight trains during storms.

The Jan. 2 accident that saw eight people killed and 16 injured occurred on a bridge during strong winds.

The cause of the crash involving a freight train transporting semi-trailers filled with beer crates is still under investigation.

The agency said Tuesday’s decision came after a test showed semi-trailers are not securely locked on piggyback flat wagons.

