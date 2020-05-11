In a statement, senior prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said officials believe “the case is so serious that it is a terror-like act.”
The two men were arrested on an international arrest warrant in Sweden in August and handed to Denmark for prosecution. If found guilty, they could face a life sentence, which equates to 16 years on average,
No date for a trial was immediately announced.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.