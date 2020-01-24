Police issued a temporary ban against the LTF in September 2018 and said anyone seen wearing its logo could face prosecution.

The court made the ban permanent Friday and its determination that the gang should be dissolved is the first such finding in recent years.

Chief prosecutor Ida Soerensen called the ruling “fundamental and historical” in the fight against criminal gangs and organized crime.

Soerensen said prosecutors presented cases totaling 109 convictions before the city court and had proven the gang operated as a criminal association.

Defense lawyer Michael Juul Eriksen said the ruling would be appealed.