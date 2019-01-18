COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Danish court has fined a major newspaper and its chief editor a total of 150,000 kroner ($22,900) for publishing a book based on interviews with Denmark’s former domestic intelligence agency chief that the spy service had claimed could contain secrets.

The Copenhagen City Court says Politiken boss Christian Jensen violated a ban by publishing a book based on Jakob Scharf’s seven years as head of the Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, known as PET.

The court on Friday ordered the paper to pay 100,000 kroner and Jensen 50,000 kroner.

On Oct. 6, 2016, PET issued court injunctions against 40 bookstores and Politiken’s media group. While stores didn’t sell the book, Politiken published it as a supplement to its subscribers on Oct. 9, citing freedom of the press.

