COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A group of 10 voluntary firemen will leave Denmark this week to assist with fighting Australia’s wildfires after an official Danish offer to assist was turned down.

Firefighter Assistance Denmark, made up of voluntary, part-time firemen, said those sent will help cut down trees and clean up.

“We have now put together a strong team based on experience and training, and these people have been contacted directly,” the group said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. “We cannot thank all of you enough for the great interest and all the many enrollments. We hope that later we can send more teams.”