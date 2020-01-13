The Danish Emergency Management Agency said last week that Australian authorities had declined an offer to be aided by a 50-member team from Denmark for now
The voluntary group was then contacted by a volunteer-based organization in Australia called BlazeAid, which said it needed help to fell trees and clear areas so people can return to their homes.
It was not clear when the group will depart for Australia.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.