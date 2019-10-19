Philippe called the walkout a “hijacking” of the law.

Unions said strikers were exercising their “right to withdraw,” which can be invoked in case of perceived danger.

The CGT union called for the walkout after a collision Wednesday in eastern France between a regional train and a truck left 11 injured.

The Sud-Rail union said there was only one SNCF employee on the train, the conductor.

