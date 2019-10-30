The group includes the charter businesses in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, totaling 2,300 employees, and the Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia, which would be renamed Sun Class Airlines.

Stordalen told a news conference in Stockholm on Wednesday that the former Thomas Cook businesses would continue and customers could book holidays.

In September, British tour operator Thomas Cook, which has subsidiaries in several European countries, collapsed after failing to secure rescue funding.

