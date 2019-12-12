The gunman, whose motive was unclear, later killed himself.

The two other wounded men are not in life threatening condition.

Police identified the attacker as a man with a criminal record who used an illegal gun and acted alone.

It was the second-deadliest mass shooting in the Czech Republic since 2015, when a man shot eight people dead in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod before fatally shooting himself.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD