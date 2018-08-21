Rescuers work at the Raganello Gorge in Civita, Italy, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. At least eight people were killed when heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers in the southern region of Calabria, Italy’s civil protection agency said. The dead included four men and four women. The head of civil protection in Calabria, Carlo Tansi, told Sky TG24 that 12, including a 10-year-old boy, were brought to safety in the flash flood in the Raganello Gorge, a popular hiking spot. The boy was among six people who were injured. (Francesco Capitaneo/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

MILAN — Italy’s civil protection agency says the death toll in a flash flood that swept away hikers in a narrow gorge in the southern region of Calabria has risen to 10. At least three others are missing, too.

Authorities on Tuesday said 23 people have been saved from flooding in the Raganello Gorge, a popular spot for aquatic trekking. They included a 10-year-old boy treated for hypothermia who was among 11 hospitalized.

Firefighter spokesman Tiziano Grande told Sky TG24 that the number of missing could be higher since guides are not required in the 12 kilometer- (7-1/2 mile-) long gorge, with rock faces as high as 700 meters (2,300 feet).

The victims were among two groups of trekkers overtaken by a rush of 2-1/2 meter- (8 foot-) deep wall of water.

