More than 100 squatters, many of them African migrants, were believed to be living in precarious conditions at the abandoned complex in Badalona, a suburban town north of Barcelona, that caught fire the night of Dec. 9. In addition to the four deaths, more than 20 were injured in the inferno.
Survivors and authorities haven’t been able to come up with an approximate figure of residents who weren’t able to escape the flames. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
